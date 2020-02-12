Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BELFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:BELFA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 million, a P/E ratio of 130.27 and a beta of 2.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bel Fuse worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

