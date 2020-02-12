Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BELFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
NASDAQ:BELFA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 million, a P/E ratio of 130.27 and a beta of 2.12.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.
