BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at DA Davidson

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.97. 293,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,044. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,796,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,471,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,368,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

