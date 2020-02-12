BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

In related news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. BHP Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.