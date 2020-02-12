BidaskClub Downgrades Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Buy

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Arco Platform stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. 139,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,757. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 95.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 19.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

