BidaskClub Downgrades Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Buy

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.
Shares of Arco Platform stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. 139,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,757. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 95.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 19.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
