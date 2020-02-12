BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.72 Million

Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report $8.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.40 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $5.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $27.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $27.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.84 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $54.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,142. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

In other news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,948. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 155,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 211,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,607.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,540 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.