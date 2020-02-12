BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of BioNTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

BNTX stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.89.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,424,000.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

