BitCoen (BEN) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $55,454.00 and $1,121.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.02791668 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,134.60 or 0.98387527 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

