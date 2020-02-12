Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.75 or 0.01283184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00050965 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020680 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00214441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002499 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

