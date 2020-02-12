Bitcoin SV Hits One Day Volume of $2.99 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $6.67 billion and approximately $2.99 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $365.13 or 0.03528749 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, Bittrex and Gate.io. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00247214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00143530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003037 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,272,165 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Coinsuper, Kraken, Upbit, BX Thailand, Huobi, CoinZest, Coinbit, Poloniex, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, OKEx, CoinEx, Cobinhood, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bibox, DragonEX, WazirX, MBAex, BigONE, Koinex, Bitrue, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDAX, FCoin, Bitbns, SouthXchange, Binance, Korbit, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Coinsquare, Bithumb, Bitkub, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

