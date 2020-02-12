Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,600. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.