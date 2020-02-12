Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Blackbaud worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Blackbaud by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

BLKB stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.18. 11,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,390. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 325.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.21.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.