Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.91 million.Blackbaud also updated its FY20 guidance to $2 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

BLKB stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,390. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,678.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

