BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BLACKROCK 2022/COM alerts:

NYSE BGIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 3,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,014. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.