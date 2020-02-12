BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CII traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,411. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

