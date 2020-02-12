BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:FRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,600. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

