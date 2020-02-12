BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of BGR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,311. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

