BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of BGR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,311. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.
BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile
