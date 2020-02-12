BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

BAF remained flat at $$14.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. 595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,754. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

