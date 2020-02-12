Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

