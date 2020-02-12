BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

MUJ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 9,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

