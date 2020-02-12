BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MYF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

