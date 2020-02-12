Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,537. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

