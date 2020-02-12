Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE BXMT opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,312 shares of company stock valued at $48,295. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.