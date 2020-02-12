Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million.

BXMT stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. 280,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,201. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,312 shares of company stock worth $48,295. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.