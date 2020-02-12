BlockStamp Price Up 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00009205 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $25.02 million and $8,502.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000515 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003258 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,765,327 coins and its circulating supply is 26,222,361 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

