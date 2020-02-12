bluebird bio (BLUE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE):

2/3/2020 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

2/3/2020 – bluebird bio is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/25/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/19/2020 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/17/2020 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.78. 10,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.54. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,727 shares of company stock worth $1,242,889 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,488,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,703,000 after buying an additional 127,834 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

