BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) Announces GBX 2.65 Dividend

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 356 ($4.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,448 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 352.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 331.19. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 357.60 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $365.91 million and a P/E ratio of 22.11.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.