BMO Capital Markets Raises Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target to $60.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NYSE CMP opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

