Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,204. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.02, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

