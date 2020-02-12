Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Trading 2.9% Higher

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $12.99, approximately 731,318 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 529,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIFI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a P/E ratio of -119.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 253,761 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 753.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 273,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 241,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

