Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Trading 2.9% Higher

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $12.99, approximately 731,318 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 529,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIFI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a P/E ratio of -119.55 and a beta of 1.07.
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
