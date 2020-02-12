Boston Partners Purchases 1,083,382 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,382 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.73% of Noble Energy worth $562,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBL. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE NBL opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

