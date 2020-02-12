Boston Partners Sells 14,887 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,002,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.43% of Universal Health Services worth $430,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. PGGM Investments raised its position in Universal Health Services by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 179,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 70,867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Universal Health Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Universal Health Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 778,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,504,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

NYSE:UHS opened at $141.68 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average is $144.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

