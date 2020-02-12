Boston Partners Sells 227,350 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,908,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.89% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $305,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.