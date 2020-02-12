Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.61. Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 3,635,375 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $4.55 million and a PE ratio of -7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.75.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and project development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River project, a long narrow kimberlite dyke stretching over 7 kilometers located in the Limpopo Province. Botswana Diamonds plc was founded in 2010 is based in Dublin, Ireland.

