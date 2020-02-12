Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $80.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

