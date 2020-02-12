Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 214,039 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 660,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

