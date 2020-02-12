Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.2% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Medtronic by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 61,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 301,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,829 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

