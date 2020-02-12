BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Update

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 914,500 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the January 15th total of 655,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BPMP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 250,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,221. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 109.45%.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,398,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

