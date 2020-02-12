BP plc (NYSE:BP) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

BP plc (NYSE:BP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

BP has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BP has a payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,319,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,696. BP has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

