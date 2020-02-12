BP plc (NYSE:BP) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

BP plc (NYSE:BP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
BP has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BP has a payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.
Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,319,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,696. BP has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Several equities analysts have commented on BP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
