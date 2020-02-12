Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,431,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 618% from the previous session’s volume of 199,529 shares.The stock last traded at $4.67 and had previously closed at $4.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCLI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $96.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $47,792.00. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

