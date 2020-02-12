Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Brave Bison Group PLC (LON:BBSN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02), with a volume of 832725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $6.74 million and a PE ratio of -12.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.41.

About Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN)

Brave Bison Group plc, a social video company, engages in the creation, distribution, and monetization of online video content in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides an online video distribution and marketing network. It helps content owners, creators, brands, and publishers to build and engage online audiences; and enables its clients to commercialize their content to audiences on various online video platforms, such as YouTube and Facebook.

