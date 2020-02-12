Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 27th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 582.54% and a negative net margin of 95.20%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

BLIN stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

