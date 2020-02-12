Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $153.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.20.
BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,772.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $117.19 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average is $155.26. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.