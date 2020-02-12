Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $153.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.20.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,772.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $117.19 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average is $155.26. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

