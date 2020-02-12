Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $4.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. 3,535,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.