Brightline Capital Management LLC Takes $11.45 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 365,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,000. PBF Energy makes up about 9.0% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of PBF Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 82,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,585,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,616,569 shares of company stock worth $107,875,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

