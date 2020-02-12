Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992,824 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.46% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $481,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,495,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,614,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,986,000 after acquiring an additional 469,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

BMY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,037,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,066,202. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

