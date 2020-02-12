Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded up $4.56 on Wednesday, hitting $324.72. 82,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.69 and its 200 day moving average is $298.63. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.