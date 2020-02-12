BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc bought 144,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $415,257.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 165,314 shares of company stock worth $466,440 in the last 90 days. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

BVSN stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,518. BroadVision has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 1.35.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

BroadVision Company Profile

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

