Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 105.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 181,705 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $4,276,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 18.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $14.52 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

