Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will post $13.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.87 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted sales of $13.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year sales of $54.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.48 billion to $55.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $58.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $62.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Several analysts have weighed in on ET shares. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 28,688,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,236,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

