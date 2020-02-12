Brokerages Expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.33. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expedia Group.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.22.

In other news, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.20. 2,065,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,357. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

